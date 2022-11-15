Man arrested in connection to Warsaw bus crash that critically injured 3 students

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into a weekend school bus crash in Warsaw continued on Monday.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was speeding westbound, swerving into other lanes, and driving recklessly near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.

Officers were en route to intercept the semi but were unable to make contact before the crash occurred.

Minutes later, the semi collided with the bus at the corner of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw. The impact ejected one student from the bus, critically injuring him and two others.

According to crash surveillance footage, police say that the bus was heading eastbound on U.S. 30 and had a green arrow turning left onto Center Street. The westbound semi then disregarded the red light, striking the bus on its back right corner, causing it to spin out and then flip onto its side.

The driver of the semi has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos, of Brooklyn, New York.

Victor Santos has been arrested in connection to a bus stop crash. (WNDU)

Santos was booked on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury after he failed a field sobriety test and refused a chemical test.

Prosecutors have 48 hours to bring charges against Santos, which would expire around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. However, police are confident that charges will be officially brought against Santos.

“Obviously with this gentleman being from out of state, New York, we want to make sure we have the opportunity to bring that information in front of a judge here locally, so that a bond can be assessed, because if that paperwork is not complete in 48 hours by law we have to release him and then its matter of catch up from there,” Capt. Brad Kellar of the Warsaw Police Department explained. “And we don’t want to have to catch up to him in Brooklyn, New York, so we’ll make sure that we get that taken care of I’m sure.”

Local police are also unable to see potential prior arrests or convictions, but investigators are working to find out if he has a criminal history, as well as how fast he was traveling at the time of the collision.

