ISP shares reminders on driving in snowy conditions this winter

The winter weather is here, and it’s time to make sure we are all ready to take on the snowy months ahead.(Melissa Stephens)
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winter weather is here, and it’s time to make sure we are all ready to take on the snowy months ahead.

Sergeant Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police joined 16 Morning News Now to share some safety reminders.

He said it all starts with checking your car.

Make sure your lights are working, and that you have good tires.

It’s also important to check your wind shield wipers and washer fluid.

It’s also a good idea to have an emergency kit in the back of your car.

“Have some things in there like protein bars, water, juices to drink, that type of thing,” Sgt. Bohner said. “As well as some things you may need in an emergency like if your car would stop running, like blankets to keep warm or extra layers, some gloves. Jumper cables, simple tools, and a cellphone charger too.”

Sgt. Bohner also said it’s time to slow down on the roads and give yourself extra space between the cars in front of you. He also said to budget for a longer commute on snowy days and set an earlier alarm so you don’t have to rush.

