Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need

(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!

Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21.

The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household.

Distribution is drive-thru, so remember to remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive your turkey!

An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Friday pickup locations and times:

Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bristol Community Food Pantry, 101 ½ W. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507

*This distribution will serve 100 households.

Elkhart County

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Family Christian Development Center, 107 W. Marion St., Nappanee, IN 46550

*This distribution will serve 100 households.

Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution will serve 300 households.

Starke County

Noon. – 1:30 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN

*This distribution will serve 300 households.

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: God’s Highway to Heaven Food Pantry, 555 Weber St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution will serve 275 households.

Kosciusko County

Noon – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Kosciusko Co. Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution will serve 275 households.

Monday pickup locations and times:

Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution will serve 550 households.

Elkhart County Turkey Distribution

12:30 p.m. – 2 :30 p.m. ET * While supplies last.

WHERE: Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution will serve 550 households.

LaPorte County Turkey Distribution

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution will serve 500 households.

LaPorte County Turkey Distribution

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Indiana Hwy. 2, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution will serve 500 households.

St. Joseph County Turkey Distribution

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Ozark Pawn, 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46544

*This distribution will serve 550 households.

St. Joseph County Turkey Distribution

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution will serve 550 households.

Marshall County Turkey Distribution

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution will serve 250 households.

Marshall County Turkey Distribution

Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Plymouth Parks Pool Parking Lot, 1500 Grand Ave., Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution will serve 300 households.

