Council approves tax abatement, loan at meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement request for a project that would transform a former medical building into apartment units at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

A Utah-based developer, called ND QOZB, said the apartment building would have 69 units.

“I had many questions about this initially. There are concerns...and people outside of state purchasing in South Bend,” said South Bend Common Council Member Lori Hamann.

Twenty percent of the units would help low-income individuals.

“We’re excited about the project. We know there’s a niche for affordable housing in the area,” said Manager of ND QOZB Griffin Johnson.

“We all should recognize the fact that we have significant need for housing, and the type of housing they are putting in, which are efficiency apartments and one bedroom, are exactly what’s in demand right now,” said Hamann.

The developer said he would hire a local firm to manage the property and will pump $28 million into the project.

“There are very few people that have the capacity to address a building such as this, because of the sheer capital it requires,” said Hamann.

Meantime, the South Bend Common Council also approved a multi-million dollar loan for the proposed Indiana Dinosaur Museum during Monday night’s meeting.

The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide a $2.7 million loan that would be forgivable, if the deadline to open is met.

In all, the project calls for a total of over $15 million, which would also relocate the factory of the South Bend Chocolate Company to the site, just west of the bypass.

The hope is to open the museum by June 2024.

