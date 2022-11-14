Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students at Rise Up Academy have admitted to buying and selling a handgun on school property.

The event occurred last Monday but the South Bend Community School Corporation and police didn’t even know about it until days later.

According to the South Bend Police Department, someone reported that both a gun and its magazine were stolen and that the student believed to have taken those items was showing it to another student inside the school building.

After school officials talked with the two kids involved, they admitted to selling and buying the gun.

Now, because this was learned about after the fact, no weapon was actually found on school grounds. However, since both students admitted to it, they’re being dealt with in accordance with school policies.

No one was injured.

An investigation is underway.

