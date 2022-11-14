State AGs: Google settles location tracking probe for $392 million

State attorneys general said Google has settled a location tracking probe based on an...
State attorneys general said Google has settled a location tracking probe based on an Associated Press investigation for $392 million.(Gray News)
By DAVE COLLINS
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.

The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

The AP reported that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data even if you’ve used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so. Computer-science researchers at Princeton confirmed these findings at the AP’s request.

Storing such data carries privacy risks and has been used by police to determine the location of suspects.

The AP reported in 2018 that the privacy issue with location tracking affected some two billion users of devices that run Google’s Android operating software and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users who rely on Google for maps or search.

The attorneys general who investigated Google said a key part of the company’s digital advertising business is location data, which they called the most sensitive and valuable personal data the company collects. Even a small amount of location data can reveal a person’s identity and routines, they said.

Google uses the location information to target consumers with ads by its customers, the state officials said.

The attorneys general said Google misled users about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, violating state consumer protection laws.

As part of the settlement, Google also agreed to make those practices more transparent to users, including showing them more information when they turn location account settings on and off and keeping a webpage that gives users information about the data Google collects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’