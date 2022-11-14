South Bend man severely injured in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning.

Police say 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 at about 1 this morning... When he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

Douglas was not able to get out of the vehicle because of his injuries.

The vehicle became snow-covered and couldn’t be seen from the road.

A passerby finally spotted the vehicle around 9 a.m.

First responders rescued Douglas and he was flown to memorial hospital in South Bend.

His condition is unknown right now.

Weather and road conditions are thought to be factors in the crash.

Police say Douglas was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying students from St. Ignatius College Prep in...
Warsaw Crash Update 11/13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Monday; Snow & Cold Tuesday - Friday
as
Cass County crash