South Bend man severely injured in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning.

Police say 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 at about 1 this morning... When he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

Douglas was not able to get out of the vehicle because of his injuries.

The vehicle became snow-covered and couldn’t be seen from the road.

A passerby finally spotted the vehicle around 9 a.m.

First responders rescued Douglas and he was flown to memorial hospital in South Bend.

His condition is unknown right now.

Weather and road conditions are thought to be factors in the crash.

Police say Douglas was not wearing a seat belt.

