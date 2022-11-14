Rudy Yakym to be sworn in as Congressman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Nov. 14, Rudy Yakym will be sworn into Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold the ceremonial swearing-in at 6:45 p.m. on the House Floor to fill the 2nd district seat of Indiana for the remainder of the 117th Congress.

As a reminder, the live stream for the ceremony will not begin until 6:45 p.m. on the Speaker’s website.

To watch the swearing-in ceremony simply click here.

