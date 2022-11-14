Rudy Yakym to be sworn in as Congressman

Yakym made an appearance Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now to share his thoughts on his victory.
Yakym made an appearance Wednesday on 16 Morning News Now to share his thoughts on his victory.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Nov. 14, Rudy Yakym will be sworn into Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold the ceremonial swearing-in at 6:45 p.m. on the House Floor to fill the 2nd district seat of Indiana for the remainder of the 117th Congress.

As a reminder, the live stream for the ceremony will not begin until 6:45 p.m. on the Speaker’s website.

To watch the swearing-in ceremony simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
You can either volunteer to ring bells, or you can make a donation.
Red Kettle Campaign underway in St. Joseph County
Mayor Mueller on 16 Morning News Now
South Bend Mayor Mueller talks New Neighborhood Homes Initiative
Mayor Mueller on 16 Morning News Now
Mayor Mueller on 16 Morning News Now