Red Kettle Campaign underway in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway in St. Joseph County.

They’re asking the community to help make a difference this holiday season.

You can either volunteer to ring bells, or you can make a donation.

“This campaign really supports the Salvation Army social service type activities throughout the entire year,” said Capt. John Gantner. “So, the money we raise during this period of time helps to fund us to go along and help your neighbors throughout the year.”

You can sign up to volunteer or make a donation online by visiting mykroc.org.

