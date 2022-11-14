Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan.

The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the south bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. The St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department says the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing when the crash happened. They were pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.

Police are not releasing the names of the driver or the pedestrian at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

