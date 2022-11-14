NDMBB: 2nd straight successful home defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s hoops team went 14-1 inside Purcell Pavilion last season. They’re on track for a similarly successful campaign this year if they can keep things up.

Notre Dame won their 2nd straight home game to begin the season, beating Youngstown State on Sunday by a final score of 88-81.

Dane Goodwin led the way with 20 points; the veteran guard also pulled down 7 boards. Nate Laszewski had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Irish are still without expected starter Marcus Hammond -- a grad transfer guard from Niagara -- but Trey Wertz has shined in his stead, scoring 15 on 6-for-9 shooting in this most recent outing. He also had the best individual plus/minus on the team for the 2nd game in a row.

Notre Dame’s home stretch to start the season continues this Wednesday (Nov. 16th) when they host the University of Southern Indiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 PM.

