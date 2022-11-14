Man charged in Delphi murders case receives court-appointed attorney

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Murder suspect Richard Allen now has a court-appointed attorney.

Court records show Bradley Anthony Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin will also provide co-counsel.

Baldwin is a partner with a law firm in Franklin, Ind., which is just southwest of Indianapolis, and about two hours from Delphi.

Last week, Allen said he was having financial trouble and asked for a public defender.

After several years, on Oct. 31, authorities announced the arrest of the suspect involved in the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

Medical Moment: Daylight saving and bone health.
Medical Moment: Daylight saving and bone health
Delphi murder suspect receives attorney.
Delphi murder suspect receives attorney
Update on the Warsaw bus crash.
Goshen Mayor helps rake leaves
Officials provide an update on the Warsaw bus crash.
Update on the Warsaw bus crash
Student admits to selling gun to classmate at Rise Up Academy.
Student admits to selling gun to classmate at Rise Up Academy