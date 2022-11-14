Man charged in Delphi murders case receives court-appointed attorney

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Murder suspect Richard Allen now has a court-appointed attorney.

Court records show Bradley Anthony Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin will also provide co-counsel.

Baldwin is a partner with a law firm in Franklin, Ind., which is just southwest of Indianapolis, and about two hours from Delphi.

Last week, Allen said he was having financial trouble and asked for a public defender.

After several years, on Oct. 31, authorities announced the arrest of the suspect involved in the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

