Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen.

The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify the Maple City.

“Our Goshen street department we had some guys who were down due to illness and surgery and also a couple of guys on vacation,” Stutsman said. “We’re right in the middle of our leaf season, so our depearment head Dave Gibbs sent out a city-wide email asking for any staff that can help out fill the leaf crew. So I decided that today and tomorrow I would be out here with the street department doing what I can to help out too.”

The mayor said all the leaves seemed to fall at once this year!

But now the street department is catching up and getting them all taken care of.

