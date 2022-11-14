First Alert Forecast: More Snow Chances Looming This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with calm winds for much of the day. Some sunshine will filter through from time to time. Otherwise, dry and chilly. High of 40 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next chance for rain and snow showers. It will be dry through the start of the morning rush. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the region. The breeze will stay calm. Low of 28 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some snow flurries or light snow showers during the morning will likely give way to some rain and snow showers mixed throughout the middle of the day. Highs will likely climb into the upper 30s and with that the travel impacts will be little if any. Later in the evening as the temperatures begin to drop back below freezing, we will have to watch for some slick spots and the potential for light snow showers continuing from time to time overnight. Dusting to a half inch of snow is possible for some. High of 38 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will begin the day very light. Some slick spots will be possible during the morning commute on the roadways. The on and off snow showers will taper by the middle of the day. Just a little break before the northwest winds begin to take over and the lake effect snow machine begins cranking again by the late evening. Several inches of lake effect snow are possible in the traditional areas between Wednesday night and Friday. Travel impacts are possible. High of 38 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: As the cold front moves through heading into Thursday it will kick up those winds out of the north and west. The cold air will move across the warmer lake and continue to bring the chance for lake effect snow. That will continue through Friday with several inches of lake effect snow and travel trouble under some of those lake effect snow bands. We will continue to monitor this time period for a potential First Alert Weather Day for the end of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 13th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 37

Sunday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.50″

Snowfall: 6.5″

