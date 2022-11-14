9 Irish WBB wins inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WNDU) - Head coach Niele Ivey’s squad did her proud in her hometown of St. Louis, beating California in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic matchup Saturday, 90-79.

In the first-ever women’s college basketball game broadcasted on NBC, the Irish put together an impressive performance. Five different players scored double-digit points; Dara Mabrey led the way with 16.

Olivia Miles was as steady as ever, posting a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. The sophomore guard also pulled down 5 rebounds and secured a pair of steals.

The Irish never trailed throughout this game and now improve to 2-0 on the season. Their next game will be Wednesday (Nov. 16th) at Northwestern before returning home to host Ball State on Sunday (Nov. 20th).

