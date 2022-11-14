#9 Irish WBB wins inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis

Notre Dame women's hoops wins first-ever Shamrock Classic over California, 90-79.
Notre Dame women's hoops wins first-ever Shamrock Classic over California, 90-79.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WNDU) - Head coach Niele Ivey’s squad did her proud in her hometown of St. Louis, beating California in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic matchup Saturday, 90-79.

In the first-ever women’s college basketball game broadcasted on NBC, the Irish put together an impressive performance. Five different players scored double-digit points; Dara Mabrey led the way with 16.

Olivia Miles was as steady as ever, posting a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. The sophomore guard also pulled down 5 rebounds and secured a pair of steals.

The Irish never trailed throughout this game and now improve to 2-0 on the season. Their next game will be Wednesday (Nov. 16th) at Northwestern before returning home to host Ball State on Sunday (Nov. 20th).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

ND MEN'S HOOPS
NDMBB: 2nd straight successful home defense
Notre Dame Soccer Generic WNDU
Irish women’s soccer dominates round 1 of NCAA tournament
#18 ND hockey splits weekend series with #3 Michigan
Notre Dame players sing their Alma Mater song after an NCAA college football game against Navy,...
#20 Irish survive 2nd half push from Navy, win 35-32