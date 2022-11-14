2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!

Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs and cats, and would be a great family dog with children!

Most of all, she’s a big sweetheart! For more information on Demi Sue, watch the video above!

To adopt Demi Sue or any other pet, you can call the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614

For more information, visit Pet Refuge.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
Notre Dame mourns death of student
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

Latest News

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens...
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with tips to keep your...
Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert