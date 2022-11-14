2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!

Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs and cats, and would be a great family dog with children!

Most of all, she’s a big sweetheart! For more information on Demi Sue, watch the video above!

To adopt Demi Sue or any other pet, you can call the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614

For more information, visit Pet Refuge.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.