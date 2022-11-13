Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are working to clean up a serious accident involving a semi and a school bus from out of state.

The accident took place at U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw Saturday evening.

There’s no word right now on any possible injuries. 16 News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we work to learn more.

