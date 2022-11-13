Irish women’s soccer dominates round 1 of NCAA tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish made quick work of their 1st-round opponents in this year’s NCAA tournament, dispatching Omaha 5-0 to advance to the 2nd round next weekend.

Notre Dame didn’t waste time putting Omaha away, scoring 3 goals within the first 15 minutes. From there, a shell-shocked visiting squad would be unable to respond on the scoreboard, and would also yield a pair of additional goals as the Irish cruised.

Olivia Wingate scored a pair of goals while Maddie Mercado, Korbin Albert and Paige Peltier each pitched in one apiece.

The Irish will host Santa Clara this upcoming Friday -- the winner of that matchup will play the winner of Michigan State/ TCU.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.