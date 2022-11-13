First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Monday; Snow & Cold Tuesday - Friday

TONIGHT: Scattered flurries. No snowfall accumulation is expected. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of a flurry west of U.S. 31. Peeks of sunshine throughout the day. High around 40F with wind chills in the mid-30s. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow showers that will mix with rain showers at times. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. High around 38F. Low 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Lake effect snow potential Wednesday night. High near 38F. Low 28F Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An arctic cold front moves through Michiana Thursday and will bring with it a chance for additional lake effect snow Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will tumble behind the cold front Friday and into next weekend. Expect high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows in the teens. Highs moderate back into the lower 40s for Thanksgiving week with a slight chance of showers.

