First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Monday; Snow & Cold Tuesday - Friday

Light rain and snow expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Potential for heavy lake effect snow Wednesday night through Friday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Scattered flurries. No snowfall accumulation is expected. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of a flurry west of U.S. 31. Peeks of sunshine throughout the day. High around 40F with wind chills in the mid-30s. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow showers that will mix with rain showers at times. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. High around 38F. Low 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Lake effect snow potential Wednesday night. High near 38F. Low 28F Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An arctic cold front moves through Michiana Thursday and will bring with it a chance for additional lake effect snow Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will tumble behind the cold front Friday and into next weekend. Expect high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows in the teens. Highs moderate back into the lower 40s for Thanksgiving week with a slight chance of showers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame mourns death of student
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

Latest News

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather