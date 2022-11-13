20 Irish survive 2nd half push from Navy, win 35-32

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 20th-ranked Fighting Irish football team won their fourth game in a row Saturday, taking down Navy by a final score of 35-32.

Drew Pyne was responsible for all five of Notre Dame’s touchdowns, throwing for four scores and rushing for another. He only missed on four of his 21 pass attempts, finishing the day with 269 yards through the air.

Pyne spread the ball around well to his skill players, completing at least one pass to seven different players. Each of his four passing touchdowns were thrown to a different target: Audric Estime caught the first, Braden Lenzy made a spectacular grab for the second, Chris Tyree hauled in the third, and freshman wideout Jayden Thomas reeled in score number-four.

The Irish led 35-13 at the half but wouldn’t score for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Navy chipped away at that lead, getting within 3 points of Notre Dame late. But the Midshipmen eventually ran out of time as their onside kick with less than two minutes to play found the hands of Irish receiver Matt Salerno, sealing the win for the Irish.

Notre Dame now improves to 7-3, and will return home to South Bend for their final home game of the season against Boston College.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.