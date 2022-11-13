#18 ND hockey splits weekend series with #3 Michigan

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish bounced back from a 5-1 drubbing Friday night to take down rival Michigan 3-2 on Saturday.

The Wolverines looked destined to sweep the series after opening Saturday’s contest with two early goals.

However, Notre Dame strung together two goals in response in the second period to even the score. Neither team would light the lamp in the third period, forcing overtime.

Just a few minutes into the extra period, Notre Dame found the back of the net with a game-winning goal from Grant Silianoff.

The win improves the team’s record to 5-5-2. The Irish get back on the road this week for a 2-game conference series at Ohio State Nov. 18th (Friday) & 19th (Saturday).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame mourns death of student
Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

Latest News

Notre Dame Soccer Generic WNDU
Irish women’s soccer dominates round 1 of NCAA tournament
Notre Dame players sing their Alma Mater song after an NCAA college football game against Navy,...
#20 Irish survive 2nd half push from Navy, win 35-32
Notre Dame men's hoops wins season opener over Radford 79-76
NDMBB: Irish survive season opener, 79-76
Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Notre Dame ranked No. 20 in latest College Football Playoff rankings