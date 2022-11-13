18 ND hockey splits weekend series with #3 Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish bounced back from a 5-1 drubbing Friday night to take down rival Michigan 3-2 on Saturday.

The Wolverines looked destined to sweep the series after opening Saturday’s contest with two early goals.

However, Notre Dame strung together two goals in response in the second period to even the score. Neither team would light the lamp in the third period, forcing overtime.

Just a few minutes into the extra period, Notre Dame found the back of the net with a game-winning goal from Grant Silianoff.

The win improves the team’s record to 5-5-2. The Irish get back on the road this week for a 2-game conference series at Ohio State Nov. 18th (Friday) & 19th (Saturday).

