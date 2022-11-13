16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6

16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up
16-year-old killed after being thrown from pick-up(stock)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana.

The Marshall County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. US 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of the occupants of a pickup truck that lost control and went into the path of an SUV that struck the truck’s passenger side.

Bontrager was reportedly ejected from the truck and thrown into a ditch where another vehicle swerved off the road and struck him.

The accident is under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame mourns death of student
Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: 2-4 inches of lake effect tonight into Sunday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather