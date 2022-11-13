16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana.

The Marshall County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. US 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of the occupants of a pickup truck that lost control and went into the path of an SUV that struck the truck’s passenger side.

Bontrager was reportedly ejected from the truck and thrown into a ditch where another vehicle swerved off the road and struck him.

The accident is under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

