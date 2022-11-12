Saturday Morning Spotlight: Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley and Lucy the haunted doll joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Bentley not only grew up in the Michiana area, but it’s also where his passion for ghost hunting started—specifically at the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend.

That’s where he’s currently giving tours to anyone brave enough to sign up, and where he’ll be inviting such stars as Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish to film an upcoming show.

Not too many spooky things happened on set, but Jack wasn’t taking any chances with Lucy.

“It has just taken me all across the country. Working with various celebrities, doing hauntings with them, traveling and doing events across the country has kind of just changed my life, so it’s been awesome doing that,” Bentley said.

You can sign up for a tour by heading to the Haunted Birdsell Mansion Facebook page and clicking on their events tab.

