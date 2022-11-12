Radiothon raises money for Ronald McDonald House Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Radio station u93 is teaming up with McDonald’s for a Ronald McDonald House Radiothon.

They started broadcasting at 6 a.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m.

It was all to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit that provides essential needs and a place to stay for parents whose kids are being treated at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“There was a recent study done in the Children’s Healthcare Journal that said the number one risk factor for children after they’ve had a hospital stay is parent stress,” said Aaron Charles, marketing director for RMHC Michiana. “And so, to us, it’s so important that the families staying with us have all their comforts, all their needs are taken care of, and they don’t have to stress about all those little details of life. Obviously, they’ve got so much stress caring for a child in the hospital. That is taking up all their mental capacity; we want to take care of everything else.”

Administrators at Ronald McDonald House Charities Michiana maintain the goal of providing comfort to families in times of need and ensuring that they can provide that care completely free of charge.

“So house hero donors for us are donors who give 25 dollars a month for the next twelve months, said Charles. “And why that’s so important is that, here at R-M-H-C, we really need sustaining donors. So, when we have families that are coming in here with hospitalized children, a lot of the time, they are staying with us for an extended period of time. So, we are covering their costs while they stay here. They never have to pay anything to use any of our services.”

After the radiothon, 101 more people are now Ronald McDonald House Heroes, pledging over $33,000 to help the families of children at Beacon Children’s Hospital.

