Notre Dame mourns death of student

Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student.

Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.

The University is offering pastoral support to Jake’s family, and is working on opportunities for the university community to remember Jake. Those events have not yet been finalized.

The cause of death is still unknown.

This is a developing story.

