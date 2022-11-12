Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Indiana leaders are morning the passing of former Indiana Republican chairman, Rex Early.

Early made a campaign for state governor, and was an at large delegate for former President Donald Trump.

Current Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement on his passing:

“Rex Early was a Hoosier legend.

Throughout his life, Rex would contribute to the Indiana Republican Party more than just his chairmanship. His colorful personality and infamous storytelling helped our conservative message reach thousands of Hoosiers across the state and shape our party’s image.

Our sincerest condolences to Rex’s family and all who had the pleasure of calling him a friend and colleague.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also joined in sharing his condolences in his statement, saying quote:

“Rex was truly one of a kind—and most everyone who knew him would agree—Thank God for that.

As a man of many eras, he was the Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.

His support was coveted. From dog catcher to U.S. President, lines formed at his door for an endorsement. His wit was a weapon that could take over a room, or torpedo a campaign. He wore the ring, and just preferred you kiss it.

Early, and Holcomb family roots run deep in Knox County Indiana, which probably means we’re somehow related. For that, I’ll forever be proud, and grateful to have known Rex, whose loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed.

A true Marine, he fought up until his last stand and will forever be missed with a smile.

Until we meet again, all Hail Rex.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.