Holcomb highlights Indiana energy solutions at COP27 climate conference

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wrapped up his first economic development trip to Egypt!

The governor delivered two speeches while there including a keynote address on energy innovation in Indiana.

Holcomb is the first Indiana governor to participate in a United Nations COP event, and the only midwest governor in attendance.

President Biden was also in Egypt for the conference.

