Holcomb highlights Indiana energy solutions at COP27 climate conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wrapped up his first economic development trip to Egypt!

The governor delivered two speeches while there including a keynote address on energy innovation in Indiana.

This trip was a unique opportunity to share with the world how Indiana is contributing to and leading the energy transition while highlighting how our governance and partnerships achieve a thriving, sustainable energy and economic future. Indiana’s story is an all above approach and through innovation and collaboration between the private and public sectors, we can achieve reliable, sustainable and affordable energy for the future.

Holcomb is the first Indiana governor to participate in a United Nations COP event, and the only midwest governor in attendance.

President Biden was also in Egypt for the conference.

