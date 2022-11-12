Holcomb highlights Indiana energy solutions at COP27 climate conference
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wrapped up his first economic development trip to Egypt!
The governor delivered two speeches while there including a keynote address on energy innovation in Indiana.
Holcomb is the first Indiana governor to participate in a United Nations COP event, and the only midwest governor in attendance.
President Biden was also in Egypt for the conference.
