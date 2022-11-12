Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in regional playoff games Friday night.

Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:

INDIANA

CLASS 5A:

Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

CLASS 4A:

New Prairie 55, Northridge 7

CLASS 3A:

West Lafayette 55, Knox 14

CLASS 1A:

North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13

MICHIGAN

11-Player Tournament

DIVISION 4 REGION 2:

Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14

DIVISION 8 REGION 3:

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26

8-Player Tournament

DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS:

Morrice at Mendon (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

Latest News

Notre Dame men's hoops wins season opener over Radford 79-76
NDMBB: Irish survive season opener, 79-76
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Notre Dame 2022 Football Season generic
Notre Dame ranked No. 20 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...
Notre Dame beats No. 4 Clemson 35-14