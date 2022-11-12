Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in regional playoff games Friday night.

Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:

INDIANA

CLASS 5A:

Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

CLASS 4A:

New Prairie 55, Northridge 7

CLASS 3A:

West Lafayette 55, Knox 14

CLASS 1A:

North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13

MICHIGAN

11-Player Tournament

DIVISION 4 REGION 2:

Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14

DIVISION 8 REGION 3:

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26

8-Player Tournament

DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS:

Morrice at Mendon (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

