Friday Night Football: Regionals in Indiana, Michigan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in regional playoff games Friday night.
Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:
INDIANA
CLASS 5A:
Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27
CLASS 4A:
New Prairie 55, Northridge 7
CLASS 3A:
West Lafayette 55, Knox 14
CLASS 1A:
North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13
MICHIGAN
11-Player Tournament
DIVISION 4 REGION 2:
Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14
DIVISION 8 REGION 3:
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26
8-Player Tournament
DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS:
Morrice at Mendon (Saturday at 1 p.m.)
