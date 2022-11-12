First Alert Forecast: 2-4 inches of lake effect tonight into Sunday

Lake effect snow will accumulate in the traditional areas Saturday night into Sunday morning. Road temperatures are around 50 degrees. This will lead to FAR FEWER slick spots. The greatest impacts will be reduced visibility and slick patches on secondary and back country roads overnight.

TONIGHT: Lake effect snow showers. Snow accumulation from a trace up to 3 inches is possible. Parts of southwest MI may pick up 3-5″ under the lake effect snow band. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon sun breaks. Lake effect snow showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. High 37F with wind chills near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of a morning flurry west of U.S. 31. Becoming partly sunny.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.