2nd Chance Pet: Roxy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home.

For more information on Roxy check out the video above!

If you want to adopt Roxy or any other pet you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit them 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, IN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend