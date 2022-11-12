2nd Chance Pet: Roxy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home.

For more information on Roxy check out the video above!

If you want to adopt Roxy or any other pet you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit them 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, IN.

