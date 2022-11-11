Two injured in Elkhart house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening.

It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.

The two people injured are expected to be okay.

The American Red Cross is helping the family. The cause remains under investigation.

