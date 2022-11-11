South Bend residents ‘Meet the Mayor’ at St. Adalbert Catholic School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Thursday.

It happened this evening at St. Adalbert Catholic School, off Olive Street. Residents got the chance to have a one-on-one, 5-minute conversation with Mayor Mueller and other city officials.

“We also have leadership from each of the cities departments as well as our partners,” Mayor James Mueller said. “We have the health department, South bend schools, the housing authority, real services and others here to answer your questions while you’re waiting to talk to me.”

