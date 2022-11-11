South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke.

Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.

Luecke is only the fourth mayor in South Bend history to have a park named after him.

“For over a third of my lifetime he was mayor of South Bend,” said South Bend’s current mayor, James Mueller.

Luecke is the city’s longest-serving mayor. He put in 14 years on the job from 1997, through 2011. He is known for partnering with the University of Notre Dame on a variety of projects, including Eddy Street Commons.

“It blows my mind. It well went beyond what we had anticipated,” Luecke explained. “The University of Notre Dame has always been a great partner for the city with Center for the Homeless and Robinson Community Learning Center. I think we were able to take that to a new level.”

Other joint projects include Ignition Park, Innovation Park, and the development of “smart sewers.”

“The great thing about having an extended tenure, you know, is so many of these things take a long time to come to fruition. So, to be able to be in office and actually see some of the seeds be planted, blossom and grow,” Luecke said.

The park is also within biking distance for the former mayor and his trusty tandem partner Peg.

“The other part of being mayor is about who you are,” Mayor Mueller said. “About the character, the moral fiber of our community. “We’ve had a lot of great mayors in the history of South Bend but no better person than Mayor Luecke.

