‘Santa’s Elficers’ program kicks off, needs donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, you can help a local child in need!

For several years, South Bend FOP Lodge #36 has hosted the “Santa’s Elficers” Christmas program.

The Elficers shop, wrap, and deliver gifts to children. They also provide meals for their families.

Last year, they had their biggest year yet – helping over 280 children and their families. And since this program relies solely on donations, officers need your help!

If you would like to donate, check out the South Bend FOP Lodge #36 and South Bend Police Department Facebook pages for more details.

Families can request an application for the program by emailing SantasElficiers@gmail.com.

