Roland’s Meat Processing in Nappanee recalls some pork products

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Recall alert!

A Nappanee company is recalling some of its pork products! Roland’s Meat Processing said this is a voluntary recall as records weren’t properly kept to make sure the meat was fully cooked.

It affects their smoked pork bacon, smoked pork hocks, and smoked pork ham roast.

Smoked Pork Bacon: package dates of July 5, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, and Oct. 25.

Smoked Pork Hocks: package dates of Sept. 13

Smoked Pork Ham Roast: package dates of Aug. 23 and Sept. 20

Products affected by this recall are labeled with the product name and “Roland’s Meat Processing” and bear the Indiana mark of inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 24″ in an outline of Indiana.

Products were sold at the following locations:

Acorn Acres, 362 Indiana Boundary Road, Chesterton, Ind. 46304

Eyrich, 108 S. Main St, Bourbon, Ind. 46504

Amor, 20944 14 B Road, Culver, Ind. 46511

Amor booth at the Culver Farmers Market

Hertel’s Berkshire Farms, 25638 CR 52, Nappanee, Ind. 46550

No illness has been associated with these products.

