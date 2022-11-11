One shot in early morning on Vassar Avenue

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say one individual was shot early Friday morning in the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue.

The call came in around 2am, and police were still on the scene at least as late as 6am.

Right now, there is no information on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information when possible.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
SBPD Drug/Firearm Arrest
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Cold front marches through Michiana Friday
The Edwardsburg Eddies gear up for Friday night, WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch gives us the...
Eddies excited for home field advantage
Notre Dame Mens Basketball kicked off Thursday night in Michiana!
Radford plays Notre Dame