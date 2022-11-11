One shot in early morning on Vassar Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say one individual was shot early Friday morning in the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue.

The call came in around 2am, and police were still on the scene at least as late as 6am.

Right now, there is no information on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information when possible.

