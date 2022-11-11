Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day.

These pictures come courtesy of city officials.

Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors.

Mayor Parry wants these memorial statues to make you stop and think about the true cost of war.

Veterans Day is recognized on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, to acknowledge the end of World War 1.

