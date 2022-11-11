Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award.

“Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.

Keranen served in the Marines from 2008 until 2021, after a bad ATV accident in 2010, which ultimately ended her career.

“You wouldn’t tell by looking at me, but I shattered my face and died twice, it was a pretty horrific accident, and I went through tons of different medical things, but because of that journey, I’ve been able to help other veterans learn how to advocate for themselves through the VA medical system and stuff like that,” said Betty Paige Keranen.

Keranen has used her experiences to help veterans and has worked with every veteran organization she possibly can, including Wreaths Across America, Stop 22 Michiana, Blue Star Moms, and more.

“My personal mission is to get them to all work together, so I do kind of work with all of them as much as I possibly can,” Keranen said.

Friday, at VFW Post 360′s Veterans Day Ceremony Keranen was honored with a hero award.

“It’s really to shine a light on those that really don’t seek the spotlight, and Betty is a great example of that,” McKinnies said.

According to McKinnies, Hero Awards have been given about once a month to individuals for their selfless dedication and service.

“And she is a great example and leader within our community that inspires other to get involved, inspires others to serve,” McKinnies said.

