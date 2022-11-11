Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award.

“Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.

Keranen served in the Marines from 2008 until 2021, after a bad ATV accident in 2010, which ultimately ended her career.

“You wouldn’t tell by looking at me, but I shattered my face and died twice, it was a pretty horrific accident, and I went through tons of different medical things, but because of that journey, I’ve been able to help other veterans learn how to advocate for themselves through the VA medical system and stuff like that,” said Betty Paige Keranen.

Keranen has used her experiences to help veterans and has worked with every veteran organization she possibly can, including Wreaths Across America, Stop 22 Michiana, Blue Star Moms, and more.

“My personal mission is to get them to all work together, so I do kind of work with all of them as much as I possibly can,” Keranen said.

Friday, at VFW Post 360′s Veterans Day Ceremony Keranen was honored with a hero award.

“It’s really to shine a light on those that really don’t seek the spotlight, and Betty is a great example of that,” McKinnies said.

According to McKinnies, Hero Awards have been given about once a month to individuals for their selfless dedication and service.

“And she is a great example and leader within our community that inspires other to get involved, inspires others to serve,” McKinnies said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on...
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

Latest News

South Bend dedicates a trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke on Nov. 11, 2022.
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
BMV will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving.
BMV to operate on altered schedule for Thanksgiving
Mayor Duane Parry was there to unveil the statues on Nov. 11, 2022.
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of veterans
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry unveiled the statues on Nov. 11, 2022.
Two memorial statues unveiled on Veterans Day in Michigan City