Gun found in possession of student at Riley High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School officials at Riley High School say a gun was brought to campus by a student on Friday.

Administration received a tip around 9 a.m. Friday of a gun being brought into the school. The School Resource Officer investigated, found the weapon, and removed the weapon and the student affiliated with it from campus.

South Bend Police say that student has been detained at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Fortunately, the school did not need to be locked down thanks to the actions of the School Resource Officer and the person who reported the potential threat. There was not an immediate threat to Riley High School, the faculty, students, or staff.

The incident is believed to be isolated. Principal Shawn Henderson says the safety of the students is the school’s top priority, and school officials urge the community to report any concerns to administration or the South Bend Police.

You can give a tip anonymously to the district’s Quick Tip Portal or call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

The full letter that was sent out to Riley High School Families is available to read below:

