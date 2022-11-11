First Alert Forecast: Cold front marches through Michiana Friday

We will go from feeling like the lower 50s Friday AM to feeling like the lower 30s by Friday evening. Lake effect snow Saturday into Sunday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy as a cold front moves through Michiana. Slight chance of a passing shower, but most stay dry. High 50F with falling PM temperatures. Winds NW at 15-25 mph. Low 32F with wind chills in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy and turning cold. Low 32F with wind chills in the upper 20s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with off-and-on lake effect rain/snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected during the first half of the day. Light snow accumulation is expected late day. high 38F with wind chills in the lower 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers. Snow accumulation from a trace up to 3 inches is possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon sun breaks. A few flurries or snow showers are possible during the morning. High 37F with wind chills near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

