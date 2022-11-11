Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County.
According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire.
The intersection at State Road 104 and E. State Road 4 is currently closed.
One resident uploaded footage to Twitter on Thursday evening of crews fighting the blaze:
More departments have responded… the fire is close to SR 4. Firefighters are making a stand at the highway. pic.twitter.com/Ywna8m2VVv— Wuz Fuzz (@XLSarge) November 10, 2022
No injuries have been reported.
