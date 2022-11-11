Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 on Nov. 10, 2022.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire.

The intersection at State Road 104 and E. State Road 4 is currently closed.

One resident uploaded footage to Twitter on Thursday evening of crews fighting the blaze:

No injuries have been reported.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donté Greene
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Election Results
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
Over in Berrien County, voters in Niles Township are deciding whether to allow marijuana retail...
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

First Alert Forecaste
First Alert Forecast: 20 degrees cool Friday; Lake effect this weekend
More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped in 2021 thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.
‘Santa’s Elficers’ program kicks off, needs donations
Since this program relies solely on donations, officers need your help!
‘Santa’s Elficers’ program kicks off, needs donations
City of South Bend reopens applications for ‘Upskill SB’ workforce development program