Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire.

The intersection at State Road 104 and E. State Road 4 is currently closed.

One resident uploaded footage to Twitter on Thursday evening of crews fighting the blaze:

More departments have responded… the fire is close to SR 4. Firefighters are making a stand at the highway. pic.twitter.com/Ywna8m2VVv — Wuz Fuzz (@XLSarge) November 10, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.