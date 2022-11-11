Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness.

They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring.

However, they still have to meet some fundraising goals before laying the groundwork.

This is a $500,000 project that can provide life-changing support not only because they’re putting a roof over someone’s head who has nowhere else to go, but also because they’ll be right next door to a community that has the passion and experience to support their own.

They’ve proven themselves when they put their lives on the line to serve this country, and now they’re serving their fellow soldiers.

Mishawaka Troop Town is leveling this property to build it back anew along with their struggling brothers and sisters in arms.

“We’re providing that environment where you’re with your fellow veterans and right next to the VFW where you have that fellowship—that comradery--to come and sit and speak with your fellow comrades,” said Mishawaka Troop Town President Jim Metherd.

Ten years ago, you could expect more than 40,000 veterans to be sleeping in shelters on a given night. Now that statistic has been cut in half in big part to programs like this that not only give them a place to stay, but also additional support to address the reasons for homelessness.

“We talk to each other. Veterans usually have a tough time talking to other people. We’d love to see the shared experiences and someone who has worked through difficulty to reach out and take somebody under their wing and let them know it’s ok,” said VFW Post #360 Commander Dan Gann.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood made his mark on the project by helping out with the demolition. He’s been an avid supporter of veterans since his first day as Mayor and says this project is evident that the wider Mishawaka community shares that same passion.

“I can’t imagine a better place for this than in Mishawaka and next to the VFW. In many places, you might see them on the outskirts or in the unwanted part of town. This is in a very vibrant part of town, a growing part of town, and you can see that growth all around here. This project and these veterans will be right in the middle of that growth,” he said.

Giving hope as a way of saying “thank you” this Veteran’s Day.

They’re still a couple hundred thousand dollars short of their goal to start building right now. You can follow this link if you’re interested in contributing to the effort.

