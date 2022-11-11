City of South Bend reopens applications for ‘Upskill SB’ workforce development program

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, or you’re a recent grad hoping to get into a desired industry, the city of South Bend has a program to help!

The city has reopened applications for its workforce development program “Upskill SB.” It offers a variety of training options and covers the costs.

To be eligible, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent, live or work in South Bend, or are currently employed or actively seeking employment.

To apply, or for more information, click here.

