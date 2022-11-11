City of Elkhart honors fallen military members on Veterans Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen.

Two Veterans Day ceremonies took place on Friday, one at Rice Cemetery and the other at Prairie Street Cemetery.

Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute.

Mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans were in attendance.

“For Veterans Day it’s a day of celebration for those who served, there is a lot of guys that will go out and enjoy a free meal and take advantage of all the other free stuff for Veterans and for a lot of Veterans they just like to get toegther and share the comradery,” said Chris Grendys, commander of Elkhart Honor Guard.

Officials also honored Don Roth at Friday’s event.

He was honored for his 40 years of service with the honor guard of Elkhart County.

City of Elkhart honors fallen military members on Veterans Day
