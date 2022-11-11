Businesses offering Veterans Day deals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country.

In honor of all those who have served several restaurants and businesses are offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active-duty personnel.

Take note that most of these deals require proof of military service, so remember to have that on you in order to take part in these deals.

1. 7-Eleven

This Veterans Day, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog in honor of veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable Friday, November 11.

2. Applebee’s

This chain will offer all active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them. The guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

3. Au Bon Pain

Get a free breakfast sandwich and small drip coffee on November 11 if you’re an active or retired military member. You must present military ID and mention offer at time of purchase.

4. Bar Louie

On Veterans Day, Bar Louie is inviting all active and retired military to enjoy a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger on the house. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem offer, and offer is valid for dine-in only.

5. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is teaming up with Dr Pepper to offer a complimentary meal from an exclusive menu and a Dr Pepper beverage to all current and former military personnel with a valid military ID.

6. Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating Veterans Day this year by offering a free meal from a list of 10 special menu items to veterans and active-duty military guests

7. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp - crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce - with a soft drink beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with ID.

8. Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. for a free breakfast offer.

9. TGI Friday’s

On Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. local time, veterans and active duty military personnel who dine-in at participating TGI Fridays can receive a free meal from a select menu. To redeem the deal, veterans and active duty military personnel should present a valid military ID.

10. Sonic

For a limited time at SONIC Drive-In, including over Veterans Day on November 11, mix and match any two of the following for $5.00 + tax: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, or Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken.

11. Smoothie King

Any active and retired military guests who visit the stores and show a valid military ID (at select locations) on Veterans Day can get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

12. Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time on November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

13. Qdoba

Qdoba will be paying tribute to the military veterans who have served in the U.S armed forces by offering active military or veterans 50% off any entrée when they show their military ID. This offer will be valid in-store only on Veterans Day.

14. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is saluting members of the armed forces this Veterans Day with a free meal. On November 11, active duty, retired military, and veterans are invited to their local Perkins to enjoy a Free Magnificent Seven meal. To receive the offer, please present a valid military ID.

15. Outback

Outback Steakhouse is offering all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product in-restaurant on Friday, November 11.

16. Logan’s Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, Logan’s is inviting active and retired service members to enjoy a free meal off its special Veterans Day menu from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu includes Bayou Shrimp, Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Plate, and Steak Tips, as well as side options including chips, coleslaw, corn, fries, green beans, mashed potatoes and rice.

17. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will honor and celebrate Veterans Day with a free doughnut of choice and a small brewed coffee (hot or iced) for veterans.

18. IHOP

IHOP will celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day by offering free Red, White & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. at participating locations for dine-in service only. Military ID or proof of service is required.

19. Hooters

On November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

20. Golden Corral

Golden Corral is celebrating Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 14, from 5 p.m. to close at all locations with a free “Thank You” dinner (buffet and beverage) for all active-duty military personnel, retirees, and veterans of the U.S. military. This deal is available for dine-in only with no military identification required. The free dinner is not available for spouse for family members.

21. Fazoli’s

On November 11, Fazoli’s is offering active military and veterans a free regular spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara sauce. Offer valid with military ID.

22. Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will be giving veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations nationwide —no purchase or ID necessary.

23. Einstein Bros. Bagels

This beloved bagel chain is offering a free hot or iced coffee of any size with purchase when veterans show their ID inside each bakery location.

24. Cracker Barrel

On Veterans Day, any U.S. veteran or active-duty military will be offered a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, in-store and online, with any purchase. To redeem the offer online, enter code VETSDAY22 at time of checkout.

25. Chuck E. Cheese

On November 11, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free personal one-topping pizza for any active duty or retired veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service with the use of promo code: #5970. No purchase required; limit 1 per person and not available for delivery.

26. Caribou Coffee

All veterans, active military members and their spouses can receive a free hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Caribou Coffee is also partnering with the American Red Cross Service and will donate $0.25 for every purchase made at a Caribou Coffee coffeehouse or through the Caribou Coffee app at participating locations on November 11 to support active-duty service members, veterans, and military families.

27. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

All restaurants are offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft drink beverage for veterans and active-duty military with proof of ID.

28. Smoothie King

29. Norwegian Cruise Lines

Active or retired military veterans and their spouses will be eligible to receive a 10% discount on their cruise fare for all sailings beginning on January 1, 2023. The offer is able to be stacked with the Free At Sea offer, with options that include features like free airfare, unlimited open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and more.

