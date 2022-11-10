Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw

John Robinson
John Robinson(Warsaw Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw earlier this week.

John Robinson, 48, who was the main suspect in Monday’s stabbing outside of the McDonald’s in the 300 block of N. Detroit Street, was arrested Tuesday after Warsaw Police received multiple tips from the community on his whereabouts.

Police found Robinson hiding in a closet in a vacant home with multiple knives on him.

Robinson faces a preliminary charge of residential entry and a prosecutor’s hold from the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was placed on him for the active stabbing investigation.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed on the left side of his body. He then went to the Kosciusko County Justice Building for help. From there, he was taken to the hospital.

Police say Robinson and the victim knew each other and got into an altercation.

