St. Joseph Co. Commissioners officially give land on which Clay Twp. Park sits to township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday that re-enforces its intent to give to Clay Township the land on which Clay Township Park sits.

Up until this time, the township has been leasing the land.

“So, they’re finding out the line, where the park is, and that will be deeded to Clay (Township),” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter. “It’s their park, and they’ve had it forever. They take care of it. They utilize it. The county has always owned the property, so we’re just officially giving it to them.”

Some at Wednesday’s meeting did express continuing concerns about the possibility of Portage Manor being moved near the Healthwin Care Center, which is not far from the park property.

However, St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer has stated previously that Clay Township Park is here to stay.

I want to be very clear on this topic – St. Joseph County has no intentions of demolishing Clay Park and building a new building for Portage Manor on the park property. Rather, we have been working with the Township to ensure that Clay Park is preserved and protected for generations to come. In fact, on Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will be voting on entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Clay Township to transfer the County-owned land that Clay Park sits on to Clay Township. Thereby ensuring the Township will always have final authority over the park property.

