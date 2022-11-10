South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts receives gold medal

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about a gold medal presentation to honor the work of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. The American Academy for Park and Recreational Administration made a stop at Howard Park to present the medal on Thursday.

The medal recognizes the work of the VPA in their long-term planning, resource management, and their other work.

City leaders, including Mayor James Mueller, shared their thoughts.

“Last year when we had the finalist ceremony over at the maintenance building, I said, the national system may not recognize us, but I knew we had the best park system in the country. And thankfully, I guessed they listened,” Mueller said.

In 2020, the Hoosier state also got recognition, as Carmel took home the gold medal two years ago.

