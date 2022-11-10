South Bend teen arrested after leading police on chase, holding multiple people against their will

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a suspect has been arrested after a pursuit involving several individuals who reported being held inside a vehicle against their will.

Officers saw a vehicle disregarding multiple stop signs in the area of Linden Avenue and Kaley Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop, which lead to a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle then traveled west on Linden, south to Mayflower Road, then entered the on-ramp west onto the Bypass. As officers continued the pursuit, a female inside the vehicle called 911, stating she was being held against her will.

The pursuit continued as the suspect vehicle entered and exited the Bypass several times before eventually exiting to head westbound on State Road 2. At one point, the suspect vehicle traveled at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle then made a U-turn to head east onto State Road 2, forcing another South Bend Police officer who had attempted to set up stop sticks to get out of the way to avoid being struck.

The suspect vehicle then turned south onto Timothy Road before eventually running out of gas at Timothy and Gordon Roads.

Officers were then able to take the driver, 19-year-old Ryheeme McLeod, into custody. Five other people, including three juveniles, were safely escorted from the vehicle. No one was injured.

After an investigation, officers learned the individuals inside the car all knew each other but did not wish to be inside the vehicle during the pursuit. They told officers they believed their only option would have been to jump from a fast-moving vehicle.

McLeod was arrested on several charges, including five counts of criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement.

