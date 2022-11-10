South Bend seeks land developers; puts out call for proposals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has acquired lots of lots over the years.

Now there’s a plan to get some of those parcels of property into the hands of private developers.

Seven sites have been bundled into a public request for proposals that went out to private developers today, including nonprofits.

All the parcels in question have been historically hard to sell, including the one that lies just to the north of the historic Birdsell Mansion at West LaSalle Avenue and William Street.

“These sites are larger, usually half an acre to two acres in size, and so they really allow for a new development to be something special and decent and different and really add value to our community, “said South Bend City Planner Tim Corcoran.

On the 1.3-acre lot that sits in an historic district, the RFP suggests small, two to three story apartment buildings in a cottage court design that would add up to 36 new housing units.

Over on the grittier south side of town, in the 900 block of South Michigan the city suggests two-story, mixed-use buildings to accommodate the likes of workshops, light industrial and office uses.

“As we hear the property right here, there’s already laterals and power and everything there on site that you need to build,” added South Bend Common Councilman Troy Warner.

On one of the larger, yet odd shaped parcels at Lincolnway West and Marion, the vision is for one to three story, mixed us buildings with stacked flats.

“We’ve had some interest the five six years I’ve been here, but it’s been kind of minimal,” said Corcoran. “What we really are hoping is that this is a catalyst to engage developers again in our community but also we want to get the word out across the region and even nationally if people are interested in developing here.”

There is no firm due date for the receipt of proposals.

Responses will be evaluated as they come in.

